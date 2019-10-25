Cleveland Cooks: Sharing is optional when it comes to Sapphire Creek’s baked Alaska

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Brownie for baked Alaska
Ingredients
Serving Size: 24
Prep time: 20 minutes
3 pounds dark chocolate
1 pound butter
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 cups flour
10 eggs
Directions
Melt chocolate and butter over double boiler, add vanilla
Add sugar and let it dissolve completely
Cool for 10 minutes, then add flour
Spread the mixture on a sheet tray sprayed with PAM spray or any spray cooking oil.
Bake at 350F until done, but still soft. Bake approx. 14 to 16 minutes depending on your oven.
BBSC Swiss Meringue
Ingredients
Serving Size: 24
Prep time: 5 min.
1 pound egg whites, room temperature
3 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1/2 tablespoon vanilla paste
1/4 cup cream of tartar
Directions
Combine the egg whites and sugar in a stainless steel bowl.
Place the bowl over a pan of barely simmering water and whip until the mixture reaches 100°F (38°C). Place your hand in to see if the sugar is melted.
Remove from the heat and add vanilla and cream of tartar, whip the mixture until stiff on medium speed.
Coconut Ice cream or gelato
Go buy the best coconut ice cream or gelato you can find.
You will also need 2 oz. gran gala per order to flambe the dessert.
