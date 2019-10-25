Cleveland Cooks: Sharing is optional when it comes to Sapphire Creek’s baked Alaska

Cleveland Cooks: Sharing is optional when it comes to Sapphire Creek's baked Alaska
By Jen Picciano | October 25, 2019 at 7:26 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 7:26 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -

Brownie for baked Alaska

Ingredients

Serving Size: 24

Prep time: 20 minutes

3 pounds dark chocolate

1 pound butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups flour

10 eggs

Directions

Melt chocolate and butter over double boiler, add vanilla

Add sugar and let it dissolve completely

Cool for 10 minutes, then add flour

Spread the mixture on a sheet tray sprayed with PAM spray or any spray cooking oil.

Bake at 350F until done, but still soft. Bake approx. 14 to 16 minutes depending on your oven.

BBSC Swiss Meringue

Ingredients

Serving Size: 24

Prep time: 5 min.

1 pound egg whites, room temperature

3 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 tablespoon vanilla paste

1/4 cup cream of tartar

Directions

Combine the egg whites and sugar in a stainless steel bowl.

Place the bowl over a pan of barely simmering water and whip until the mixture reaches 100°F (38°C). Place your hand in to see if the sugar is melted.

Remove from the heat and add vanilla and cream of tartar, whip the mixture until stiff on medium speed.

Coconut Ice cream or gelato

Go buy the best coconut ice cream or gelato you can find.

You will also need 2 oz. gran gala per order to flambe the dessert.

