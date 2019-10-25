Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco named Roberto Clemente Award winner for work in community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Major League Baseball announced Friday that Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been named the Roberto Clemente Award winner.
The Roberto Clemente Award goes to the player who does extraordinary work in the community, as well as contribute both on and off the field.
Carrasco was diagnosed with leukemia and stepped away from the team in June, but that didn’t stop him from returning to pitch again during the final stretch.
Along with his wife , Carrasco regularly distributes lunches to the homeless from the front porch of their Florida home. He also donates scholarships to students in need, hands out clothing and school supplies to underprivileged children, and visits patients undergoing experiences similar to his own treatments.
“Winning the Roberto Clemente Award is one of the most prestigious honors," Carrasco said. "This is something that I have dreamed of, and I am very excited to share this honor with the Cleveland Indians and my home country of Venezuela. I hope to continue giving back to others and inspire more players to help in the community.”
The 10-year veteran, who is the first Indians player to win the award since Jim Thome in 2002, was selected the overall winner out of 30 nominees by a panel that includes MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Clemente’s widow, Vera.
“We are proud to welcome Carlos Carrasco to the prestigious fraternity of Roberto Clemente Award winners,” said Manfred. “The Roberto Clemente Award is the most important individual player award due to the genuine impact that Major League Players have on those who are most in need. Carlos, through his global philanthropic efforts, is an excellent example of someone who selflessly acts on behalf of the less fortunate and embodies the spirit of our game’s most celebrated humanitarian.”
