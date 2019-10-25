Cleveland police open homicide investigation after gunshot kills man on West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said a homicide investigation has been opened after a man was fatally shot on Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 102nd St.
EMS transported the victim to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.
The identity of the man is unknown at this time.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
