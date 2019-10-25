Commuter Cast for Friday, Oct. 25

By Alan Rodges | October 25, 2019 at 7:23 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 7:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:

Overnight detours for I-480 WB. Clear skies for Football Friday Frenzy. Saturday rain could cause minor flooding. NOW on Friday's Commuter Cast.

Expect to take a detour to access I-480 westbound on Saturday. Detours will be caused by overnight construction.

Expect to use detours due to overnight closures on I-480 WB

Also on Saturday, expect 67R buses will replace trains east of Tower City. Be prepared for any potential delays before Saturday’s home opener.

Temperatures will climb into the 60′s but weekend rain could cause trouble for travelers.

Rain this weekend should be clear by Sunday, but it could be headed towards the New England area just in time for the Browns’ game.

