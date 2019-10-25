Cuyahoga police arrest one after fire officials discover marijuana grow home during fire

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is arrested after his alleged marijuana grow house went up in flames, officials say.
55-year-old Bryan Darlington, of Cuyahoga Falls, was arrested after multiple marijuana plants and growing devices were allegedly found in his home.
According to police, the fire department was called to 3372 Hudson Dr. for a working fire, and while officials were fighting the fire, they discovered multiple marijuana plants and various growing equipment.
Cuyahoga Falls Police and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on the home and found approximately 30 marijuana plants, multiple jars of harvested marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Police say they also found various indoor grow equipment was identified, which was documented and disabled.
Darlington is charged with Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana. Additional charges may be added.
