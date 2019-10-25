'Dangerous’ suspect accused of murdering sister in Cleveland wanted by police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies are trying to track down a man accused of murdering his own sister.
Antonio Swanson is wanted for allegedly fatally shooting his sister Willnita Hill on Wednesday in the area of East 109th Street and Mount Carmel Road, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Investigators say the 32-year-old walks with a noticeable limp and is believed to be hiding in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhoods. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
Swanson should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding Swanson’s location should call police immediately. Family or friends who provide assistance can be criminally charged, the U.S. Marshals warn.
Reward money is available for information leading to a conviction.
