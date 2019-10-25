Family blames speeder and Ohio State Highway Patrol for pursuit on I-90 in wrong-way crash that killed mother of 3 (pursuit policy)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is heartbroken at the sudden and tragic loss of a mother of three after she was killed by a wrong-way driver speeding away from police.
“I blame that other driver. I blame law enforcement for not having some type of safety guard in place,” said Johnell Yvonne Smith’s daughter.
The crash happened on I-90 when police said 28-year-old Vernon Hayes Jr. of Cleveland refused to pull over for speeding.
Troopers said he took off and ended up turning in the opposite direction, going the wrong way on the interstate.
Within 10 seconds, troopers said Hayes crashed head on with Smith.
The crash killed both of them.
“Once the chase begins to endanger others, there has to be a better way for you to go about pursuing or the next step without putting others in danger like this,” her daughter said.
The driver was putting others in danger even before he turned to go the wrong way because of excessive speeds, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert G. Sellers.
Once Hayes did go the wrong way on the interstate, Sellers said the focus went from a chase, to alerting other drivers about the dangers of a car coming right towards them.
“The best thing that we could do, the only thing that we could do was just try to warn people that this vehicle was coming," he said.
Now, this pursuit will go through an in-depth review process.
OSHP does this for every chase.
So far this year, OSHP troopers were involved in 545 pursuits.
Eighty-seven of them have been in Cuyahoga County.
Still, troopers said pursuits are less than 1% of the total traffic stops they do each year.
“We’re going to consider the traffic volume, the weather conditions, what the initial violation was," Sellers explained.
The review process can take a few months to complete.
Between 192 and 2014, there were at least 352 people killed in law enforcement pursuits. One was a peace officer and 147 of them were bystanders, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
