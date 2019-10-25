Family of man killed by hit-skip driver faces another court delay for suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is hard enough to lose a loved one, but to learn that the person responsible is gaming the system to try and get out early has to be infuriating.
That is exactly what Jeff Cook and his family have endured for 18 months waiting for justice.
They hoped for it on Friday, but there was another court delay.
A prosecutor explained to the family why the sentencing of Mario Redding couldn’t happen. Redding was driving the car seen in a surveillance video that struck Cook’s brother, Eddie, on his motorcycle, killing him. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison and has served 10.
But when he was up for parole Cook noticed that there were certificates in his file, claiming he’d completed all kinds of self-improvement classes.
One problem: They were forgeries.
“When I called to get confirmation on this one, he wasn’t even on the mental health caseload, and to get this, you’d have to been on it, which he wasn’t,” Cook explained to 19 News at the time.
19 News has talked to Cook time and again since then about Redding, and each time, there has been a delay.
If Redding wanted out of prison, he’s accomplishing it through a lot of field trips from the prison to court and back again after multiple delays.
“This is probably the fifth time we been down here for this thing and things have been canceled,” Cook said on Friday.
The story got the attention of State Rep. Bill Patmon, who was frustrated as well.
“It’s a ridiculous set of circumstances, and you want to know why people are fed up with bureaucracies? And paying taxes to a government that is inept? This is a perfect example of that,” said Patmon.
Some things have changed. The state no longer issues paper certificates.
The current case against Redding is for the forgeries.
riday’s delay was due to a lawyer being tied up on a separate murder trial. He and the judge couldn’t sync up their schedules.
Redding is due in court for the sixth time on Wednesday.
