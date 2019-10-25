19 First Alert Weather: Widespread rain by Saturday afternoon, gusty winds Saturday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Friday to you!
Skies will remain generally cloudy tonight but those clouds will not produce rain. We’ll stay dry overnight.
Temperature-wise, we’ll fall into the mid 40s by dawn. It will be a chilly start to your Saturday.
Regarding the weekend forecast, I wish I had better news to share, but rain is on the way.
You’ll want to take full advantage of the dry skies on Saturday morning. Rain will move in from the south by mid-afternoon. Rain will linger through the overnight hours.
Winds will be picking up too, mainly after 8:00 PM on Saturday. Winds may gust upwards of 35 mph on Saturday night.
Rain will move out of the region by midday Sunday, if not sooner than that. Winds will stay high though. Winds may gust to 30 mph on Sunday. Winds will finally back off on Sunday night.
Saturday’s high: 58°
Sunday’s high: 63°
