J.M. Smucker Co. donates enough food to help 1,000 children for 10 months through Feeding Medina County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One local food pantry recently received a generously sweet donation that will make taste buds happy and tummies full for months to come.
Feeding Medina County posted on Facebook that J.M. Smucker Co. donated 10,000 jars of their Smucker’s Natural fruit spread along with 10,000 jars of Jif peanut butter to the organization.
According to Feeding Medina County, this donation will impact 1,000 children who receive a Weekender for Children bag for the next 10 months.
The Weekender bag is filled with three meals and snacks for children who qualify for free or reduced lunches in 32 area schools to take home each week.
Feeding Medina County said:
"In Medina County, one child out of every five is considered food insecure. As Feeding Medina County continues our important work to provide aid to these children, we are incredibly grateful for Smucker’s help in supporting our local youth.
THANK YOU JM SMUCKER COMPANY!!!!!"
