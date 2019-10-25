Maintaining HVAC units for fall and winter months

Remington College HVAC instructor, Cory Thompson says, “The biggest fear is waking up at midnight and your house is 40 degrees.” Thompson suggest good maintenance to avoid that financial trap. And the easier fix is to change your filter every quarter. “These ones here on down at the bottom. When you’re at home, they’ll have a side duct and you’ll just slide the filter out and put a new one it.” Thompson adds that if there are pets in the home, to change the filter every 30-45 days.