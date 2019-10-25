Mantua Township man charged with murder after allegedly intervening in domestic dispute

Mantua Township, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County Sheriff’s have arrested a man on a murder charge after he’s accused of shooting a man during a domestic dispute.
On Thursday afternoon Portage County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Robin Trailer Park due to reports of shots fired.
Randon C Leonard, 27, of Mantua Township, has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot another man in the street after intervening in a domestic dispute.
According to a press release, police arrived on the scene and saw a man lying on the street with gunshot wounds.
The man was dead upon police arrival.
Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that Leonard allegedly shot the victim after Leonard intervened during a domestic dispute between the victim and his girlfriend.
Leonard is set to be arraigned in Portage County Municipal Court on Friday.
Police will not release the name of the suspect until the family is notified.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
