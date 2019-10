CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Should be a dry day out there. I took out the small chance of rain we had in the forecast yesterday. Afternoon temperatures will sneak up to around 60 degrees. I have a high of 62 degrees in Cleveland. It will be a mainly cloudy sky. The latest data is suggesting a mostly cloudy sky with widespread high clouds in advance of our weekend system. We will drop in the 40′s overnight with a light wind.