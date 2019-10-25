Police release video of man arrested in Solon for OVI while wearing a bulletproof vest with weapons in his car (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, Daniel Troutman of East Cleveland was walking on the side of Route 422 in Solon, because his car had run out of gas.
The problem, according to the officer who spotted him, he was partially walking in the right lane, causing a traffic jam.
When stopped one the first things officers notice was Troutman was wearing a bullet proof vest.
“He wearing a vest?” one officer asked the detective who stopped Troutman, in the just released body camera footage. “No firearm though?”
“He said he doesn’t,” the detective answered. “I haven’t check in the car yet.”
“I don’t have a firearm officer,” Troutman replied. “Officer even if I did, you all ain’t my enemy, my wife is about to kill me.”
In the video Troutman claimed he’d only had two beers but failed the sobriety test.
**WARNING: Video contains explicit language**
Later at the jail, his blood alcohol level would test at .184 according to police, which is more than double the legal limit.
Placed under arrest, the officer asked about the vest.
“Daniel what’s the reason for the vest?” the officer asked.
“Security,” Troutman replied.
“Ok where at?”
“I do security for Happy’s Pizza.”
But there was about to be another problem.
Even though Troutman said he didn’t have a weapons in his car officers found a loaded shotgun in his trunk.
They also found something else under his driver seat, that Troutman admitted to having when he arrived at the jail.
“Why did I have a machete ready to kill people?” Troutman said in the video, trying to convince police he wasn’t going to use it.
On top of the OVI charge Troutman was also driving with a suspended license.
He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and improper transportation of a firearm because the shotgun was loaded.
