Reminder: PA Turnpike at Ohio border goes cashless beginning Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers leaving Ohio onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike will no longer be able to use cash or credit as payment at the state borders’ tolling point.
The Gateway toll, located at the Ohio and Pennsylvania border, will be converted to cashless on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Drivers will no longer stop when passing through the Gateway toll. Instead, payments will be made via E-ZPass or through a Pennsylvania Turnpike license plate invoice.
As eastbound drivers without E-ZPass go through the toll location past the Ohio and Pennsylvania border, a photo of the license plate will be taken and an invoice will be mailed to the vehicle’s owner.
A toll ticket will need to be picked up by eastbound drivers at the milepost 30.9 stop in Allegheny County.
“October 27 marks a significant change in the way we are collecting tolls,” said turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “We need to make sure motorists understand that the conversion to cashless tolling at these locations means they will no longer need to stop in the lane to pay a toll.”
