St. Edward High School teacher charged with sex crime to be arraigned Friday morning

St. Edward High School teacher charged with sex crime to be arraigned Friday morning
Patrick DeChant was arrested by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on October 2, 2019 (Source: ICAC)
By 19 News Digital Team | October 25, 2019 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 6:57 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A St. Edward High School teacher who is accused of trying to meet a 15-yar-old for sex is set to be arraigned in court on Friday morning.

32-year-old Patrick DeChant is due in court on four charges, including attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

DeChant is set to be arraigned at 8 a.m.

The Ohio Internet Children Task Force arrested DeChant on Wednesday following an incident on Sept. 19.

Patrick DeChant (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
Patrick DeChant (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

[RELATED: St. Edward High School teacher arrested, charged with sex crime]

DeChant, who graduated from St. Ed’s in 2005, has been teaching at the high since 2015.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, he was named “Teacher of the Week” in January 2016.

According to DeChant’s LinkedIn profile, he previously taught at Cleveland Central Catholic High School, Union Academy in Monroe, North Carolina, and was a student teaching intern at St. Ignatius High School.

St. Edward High School sent the following statement to 19 News on Friday:

Yesterday, we learned that Patrick DeChant, a member of our Social Studies faculty, was arrested on multiple criminal charges. As a result, Mr. DeChant has been suspended and instructed to have no contact with students or anyone else in the St. Edward High School community. We have informed our faculty, staff, and parents about these charges. According to authorities, these charges do not involve any St. Edward students.
St. Edward High School

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.