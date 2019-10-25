St. Edward High School teacher charged with sex crime to be arraigned Friday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A St. Edward High School teacher who is accused of trying to meet a 15-yar-old for sex is set to be arraigned in court on Friday morning.
32-year-old Patrick DeChant is due in court on four charges, including attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
DeChant is set to be arraigned at 8 a.m.
The Ohio Internet Children Task Force arrested DeChant on Wednesday following an incident on Sept. 19.
DeChant, who graduated from St. Ed’s in 2005, has been teaching at the high since 2015.
According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, he was named “Teacher of the Week” in January 2016.
According to DeChant’s LinkedIn profile, he previously taught at Cleveland Central Catholic High School, Union Academy in Monroe, North Carolina, and was a student teaching intern at St. Ignatius High School.
St. Edward High School sent the following statement to 19 News on Friday:
