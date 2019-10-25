Sunny Side Up: A Wisconsin school is trying to fix bullying by assigning seats at lunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
Bullying is becoming more and more of a problem with social media and everything our kids have to deal with these days.
A Wisconsin school says they’ve got a fix that’s been working for them for years: assigned seating during lunch.
Critics are saying that’s some of the kids’ only time to socialize so let them sit wherever they want.
Would you want your kids’ school to try arranged seating at lunch to tackle bullying?
It’s our big talker this morning.
