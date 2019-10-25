Trial date set for man accused of masturbating outside Cleveland elementary school during recess

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date has been set for the Cleveland man accused of masturbating outside of an elementary school during recess.
Keaon Giles, 41, is charged with one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and two counts of public indecency. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Oct. 8.
Giles is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 12, 2020.
On Sept. 23, an employee at Stonebrook Montessori School on East Boulevard told police she was outside with children at recess when she saw a man masturbating behind a tree and peeking into the area recess area.
The school employee said the man’s pants were pulled down to his knees and he wasn’t wearing any underwear, leaving his genitals exposed.
According to the police report, when the woman approached the suspect, he stated he was “just trying to take a poop.”
She told police he watched the students for about 10 minutes then ran away.
Police released a picture of the suspect and asked for the public’s help to identify him.
On Sept. 25, police announced an arrest had been made but did not identify the suspect.
Cleveland Municipal Court records show Giles was arrested for open container at a gas station on East 105th Street and then charged in connection with the school incident.
He was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on Oct. 2.
Giles’ attorney requested he undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if his case is eligible for the Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Court.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for early December.
