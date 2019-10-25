Truck driver convicted of kidnapping woman, sexually assaulting her in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man facing federal charges related to the kidnapping and rape of a woman was recently indicted by a grand jury.
Prosecutors say 32-year-old Anthony Ingram, of South Carolina, lured a woman into his semi-truck in Michigan by offering a ride to Indiana.
Instead of bringing the victim to her destination, he drove in the opposite direction towards Maryland and stopped in Hudson, Ohio.
He then sexually assaulted the woman while threatening her with a weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The assault victim was eventually able to escape from Ingram in Lime and call 911 from a restaurant in the area.
Ingram fled from his truck, but was later tracked down by police using GPS records from the victim’s cellphone, which was ditched by Ingram with her clothing along the side of the turnpike.
“This case is an example of law enforcement working together to hold accountable a defendant who lured a woman with lies and then assaulted her and held her against her will,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “This man is looking at decades in prison, which is exactly where he belongs.”
On Thursday, Ingram was found guilty of kidnapping and sexual assault. Sentencing is scheduled for February 2020.
