Tucson-area teacher accused of sexual contact with minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrested Tanque Verde instructor William Rumer Yaw after a community member reported his conduct to the school district.
Detectives arrested Yaw, 26, and booked him into the Pima County Jail on Thursday for three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, which is designated as a class II felony, according to PCSD. The Tanque Verde High School athletic trainer was arrested after a community member reported his alleged behavior to the district, which was then called into PCSD.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.