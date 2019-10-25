Voting on GM-UAW contract ends today, results expected this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday evening, the results of the nationwide GM-UAW contract vote are expected to be released.
Union members have been voting this week on a proposed four-year deal that includes an $11,000 signing bonus, raises for veteran workers, and a pathway to permanent employment for temporary workers.
UAW Local 1005 in Parma voted to ratify by a 52% to 48% margin.
UAW Local 1112 in Lordstown, where GM shuttered the plant after ending production of the Chevy Cruze, decisively voted against the contract by an 87% to 13% margin.
Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine discussed the future of the Lordstown plant with the editorial board of the Tribune Chronicle. He said there’s more than one potential buyer.
The newspaper reported that DeWine said, “You’ve reported on the Workhorse, (the company affiliated with Lordstown Motors Corp.), there’s that. There’s another one that’s not been reported. I can’t talk about it.”
