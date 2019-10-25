15-year-old girl shot to death in Glenville neighborhood, no one called 911

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunman took the life of 15-year-old Naierra Lockhart on Tuesday night in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.
She was shot and killed in an empty lot at East 93rd Street and Empire Avenue. and no one called police. As the sun rose on Wednesday morning, Lockhart’s body was seen lying motionless.
Alan Claybrooks had come over that morning to take his mother to a doctor’s appointment when he saw the dead girl.
“This was once a great area, really nice area. It’s just so sad to see such a young person, this girl. This neighborhood just ain’t like it used to be. At one time this was called the gold coast. You had prominent people right in the area. Pastors and leaders of the community,” he said.
Cleveland Police are searching for the killer.
