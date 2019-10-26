National Prescription Drug Take Back Day now accepts vape products

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This year on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the DEA announced a change to their usual semi-annual campaign.
Vaping products can now be dropped off at drug drop boxes. The drop boxes are located at police departments in Ohio and across the country.
Drug Take Back Day happens twice a year, but the boxes are available 24/7 every day of the year, said Jeffrey Capretto with the Westshore Enforcement Bureau.
Capretto said this helps keep the unused and expired medication out of the wrong hands and out of the environment.
“We get the medication off the streets so they’re not used. Secondly, [it’s good] for the environment. I always mention I have five grandchildren and it’s important for the environment because once again they end up in the water system and they’re incinerated this way," Capretto said.
Capretto was at the Lakewood station picking up medication dropped off for Drug Take Back Day.
He also overseas Bay Village, Fairview Park, North Olmstead, Rocky River and Westlake.
Capretto estimated about 35 people will come in to each location Saturday and they will collect several hundred pounds of medicine. Over the years they have collected up to 3,000 pounds annually.
Drug Take Back Day runs until 2 p.m. Saturday, but you can also stop at any local police department and place unwanted, unused or expired medication in drug boxes any time of day.
