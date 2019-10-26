Off-duty Franklin County sheriff’s deputy shot in face

By Michael Dakota | October 26, 2019 at 9:14 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 9:17 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty Franklin County sheriff deputy was shot in the face while returning from having his dog groomed.

The deputy had a gunshot wound to the right cheek & was transported to Riverside Hospital in stable condition.

The shooter allegedly got mad about the deputy’s driving and fired 5 shots into victim’s personal vehicle with 1 round striking the victim’s face.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION : Yesterday, October 25, 2019 at 11:03pm, officers were called to E. North Broadway &...

Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Columbus police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact CPD Assault Det. Stubblefield at 614-645-4141 or rstubblefield@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

