Off-duty Franklin County sheriff’s deputy shot in face

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty Franklin County sheriff deputy was shot in the face while returning from having his dog groomed.
The deputy had a gunshot wound to the right cheek & was transported to Riverside Hospital in stable condition.
The shooter allegedly got mad about the deputy’s driving and fired 5 shots into victim’s personal vehicle with 1 round striking the victim’s face.
Columbus police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact CPD Assault Det. Stubblefield at 614-645-4141 or rstubblefield@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).
