5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Reggie Langhorne returns to Tailgate 19 this week as the Browns face his former coach, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots.
Reggie, Bob Golic and Josh Cribbs join host Tony Zarrella live in studio to discuss:
* Who’s the best coach in NFL history?
* What will Tom Brady’s future hold?
* Did Jarvis Landry guarantee a Browns win?
* Cribbs’ exclusive 1-on-1 with linebacker Joe Schobert
* John Dorsey’s options at Tuesday’s NFL trae deadline
