CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gotta love the weather in Northeast Ohio!!!
What could be better than a very windy, very rainy, final, full weekend of October before we return to standard time next weekend, a wet and chilly Halloween and maybe, maybe, a little snow as we welcome the month of November?
Today, we’ll see afternoon showers developing amid gusty southeast winds as highs top out in the mid to upper 50s.
Tonight will be rainy and windy with nearly steady temperatures in the 50s.
Scattered showers - mainly early - will be our weather fare on Sunday along with blustery southwest winds gusting up to 45 mph that propel temperatures into the 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be quiet and mild.
Showers develop on Wednesday and continue overnight and into Halloween on Thursday.
Thursday night into Friday morning will threaten us with graupel and/or the first flakes (you know, the white ones?) of the season.
