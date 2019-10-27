Super Bowl Champions rain on Cleveland Browns parade in 1st quarter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a record of 2-4, the Cleveland Browns haven’t exactly gotten this season off to the start the Dawg Pound was hoping for.
However, the Browns have their work cut out for them as they take on the 7-0 and defending Super Bowl Champions, the New England Patriots in Foxborough.
Regardless of the season records, both Cleveland and New England fans were anticipating this to be a good game.
According to Vividseats.com, tickets to this match up were the most in-demand in the NFL this week with an average sale price of $547 on Wednesday.
That is also the third highest price of the season for Pats tickets, which are frequently the most in-demand tickets based on price every week.
As the Browns got ready to take the field for warmups, the rain started pouring down.
You can even hear the heavy drops in the background of this video posted by the team:
The start of the game rained on the Browns’ parade when the Pats were first to get on the board with a 20-yard field goal with 6:35 left to go in the first quarter.
That came after Browns CB Denzel Ward couldn’t quite grasp what would have been a diving interception in end zone on a 3rd & goal throw from the 2-yard line.
The Browns didn’t exactly make a comeback on their next drive.
Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower scored a touchdown on a 26-yard fumble return to bring New England up to 10-0.
