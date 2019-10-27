Cleveland Cavaliers give emotional tribute to Fred McLeod (video)

“Unfortunately, we recently lost an important and close member of the Cavaliers family: Fred McLeod. This is a man who was a great husband, great father, great colleague, and he was an ambassador for the City of Cleveland, and he was a great television man. What he meant to the fans and the fan base and the entire community can’t be put into words. He’s one of these guys that everybody loved and he deserved for everyone to love him because of the way he treated people. And that’s Fred. From the entire Cleveland Cavaliers organization and all of my family, including my wife, Jennifer, and all of our kids, we’re going to miss him dearly...as is everybody who was ever associated with him. Fred, you will be missed.”