Cleveland police searching for shooter who injured 61-year-old woman in her sleep

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Right now, police are looking for a man officers said shot a 61-year-old woman in her sleep.
Her neighbor told investigators he likely was the target.
Barbara Anderson said she jumped out of bed and took cover early Monday morning.
She spoke exclusively to 19 News over the phone Saturday from her hospital bed.
She said, “I touched my feet and seen the blood in the bed and said, ‘Oh my God! I got shot.' I’ve been in pain ever since I got shot."
According to a police report, the suspect fired rounds because he was angry when he got caught breaking into a car.
The man who lives in the unit above Anderson’s told police that he first saw the suspect trying to get into his brother’s jeep that was parked outside. He told him to stop, and that’s when shots rang out.
“I′ve got a lot of fear,” Anderson said. “I am scared to sit in the living room.”
Anderson told police she had just recently moved into the bottom of the home on Nathaniel Avenue.
Investigators told her she’s lucky the bullet only hit her foot.
“They said if it weren’t for my feet being there, it probably would have been really bad,” Anderson said. “They said it would have went into my hip or my side, and I would have bled to death.”
Now, Anderson doesn’t want the suspect to hurt anyone else like he hurt her.
“I would like to see him in prison,” she said.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in this case, call Cleveland Police.
