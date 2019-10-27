Columbia Fire Department firefighter and EMT died trying to save others

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Elyria Post of the Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people early Sunday morning.
One of those men who died was Brett Wilson, a firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department. According to a witness, Wilson heard the crash at 2:55 a.m., and went to help.
The Columbia Township Columbia Station Information Page posted a tribute to the man who raced towards the accident.
“It is with a heavy heart that we post this. Last night our township suffered a great loss,” the post read.
Wilson had been a firefighter and EMT for two years.
Keith Liedtke, 31, and Brent Reizler, 27, both of Columbia Station, exited the car they were in after their vehicle had gone off the road and struck a utility pole on Sprague Road.
The men came in contact with downed power lines and were electrocuted.
Liedtke was driving the car when it traveled off the right side of the road and snapped the utility pole in half.
Liedtke was lifeflighted to Southwest General with serious injuries.
Wilson, 23, of Olmsted Falls, and Hannah Gallagher, 24, of Cleveland, both heard the crash and went to offer help.
Wilson was killed when he came in contact with downed wires.
Gallagher was seriously injured when she came in contact with the power lines. She was transported to Southwest General Hospital.
According to a press release alcohol use is suspected in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
