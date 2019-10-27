Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates crash that results in accidental electrocution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Elyria Post of the Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people early Sunday morning.
Keith Liedtke, 31, and Brent Reizler, 27, both of Columbia Station, exited the car they were in after the vehicle had gone off the road and struck a utility pole.
The men came in contact with downed power lines and were electrocuted.
Liedtke was driving the car when it traveled off the right side of Sprague Road and snapped the utility pole in half. Liedtke was life flighted to Southwest General in with serious injuries.
Brett Wilson, 23, of Olmsted Falls, and Hannah Gallagher, 24, of Cleveland both heard the crash and and went to offer help.
Wilson was killed when he came in contact with downed wires.
Gallagher was seriously injured when she came in contact with the power lines. She was transported to Southwest General Hospital.
According to a press release alcohol use is suspected in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
