Temperatures reach the 60s today before dipping later in the week

First Alert Forecast, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
By Jon Loufman | October 27, 2019 at 8:03 AM EDT - Updated October 27 at 8:03 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fasten your safety belts, Folks. You have a gust speaker!

Today blustery southwest winds gusting up to 45 mph will propel temperatures into the 60s early before they slowly fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Skies clear tonight as temperatures drop into the low 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be quiet and mild.

Showers develop on Wednesday and continue overnight and into Halloween on Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday morning will threaten us with graupel and/or rain.

