Alleged human trafficking victim claims she was held captive at downtown apartment before escaping, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman told investigators Oct. 16 she was able to escape from a human trafficking situation, according to a report from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Officers responded to East 12th Street near Chester Avenue on after receiving a report for a woman in distress.
According to the police report, the 31-year-old woman told responding officers that she was afraid and wanted to leave the area to safety.
Police placed the woman into the back of the cruiser, who then told officers that she is from the West African country of Gambia and was sold to a family in Kuwait four years ago so she could care for an elderly sick woman.
The woman said she traveled with the family to Northeast Ohio in August 2019 so the elderly patient could receive treatment from the Cleveland Clinic, according to the report.
Cleveland police said the woman claimed to have been locked in an apartment unit since they arrived in August.
She never attempted to escape because the family was always present, according to the report to police. They allegedly locked her in the bedroom whenever they would leave.
It wasn’t until the night of Oct. 16 when the woman told police that she could escape the apartment.
She was able to contact a victim advocate in Arizona who advised her to escape while he called Cleveland police.
Detectives were told by the woman that she was held against her will and couldn’t return to Africa after her apparent escape because she feared her family would kill her.
During the investigation at the apartment building, security told police the unit the woman said she was held in was vacant.
Officers confirmed the apartment was empty when they went to investigate, but they did notice the smell of hookah smoke in the apartment, according to police.
Police reached out to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, who helped find care and housing for the woman while the investigation continues.
While officers were transporting the alleged victim to the safehouse, police said she started receiving multiple phone calls. She identified the number calling her as the family’s number.
Formal charges have not been filed in relation to the investigation.
