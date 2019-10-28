$250,000 bond set for North Canton school bus driver

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton school bus driver pleaded not guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles at his arraignment in Canton Municipal Court Monday.
Robert Hohman, 41, was arrested by North Canton police on Friday, Oct. 25.
Police said Hohman sent inappropriate content to a 17-year-old North Canton City Schools student earlier this month.
Hohman is employed by the North Canton City Schools as a bus driver and a monitor.
Bond was set at $250,000.
He is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 5.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.