2 brothers to be sentenced for stabbing a Cleveland cook to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This Monday, Omar and Jeremy Calloway will be facing a judge to learn what their future holds for them.
In September, they pleaded guilty of murdering Michael Reese, a 24-year-old man who worked as a cook at the Academy Tavern on Lachmere.
Just hours after his killing, family members spoke with 19 news about their terrible loss.
“All I can say is my son is gone. No remorse. You can’t take it back..." said Michael’s mom. "Whatever that argument was in that kitchen—it could have been settled.” she added.
According to police back in March, the two brothers got in a dispute with Michael that ended up with him being stabbed to death.
Authorities said both brothers and Michael worked together at that same restaurant where the incident happened.
Family members told 19 News they regret a simple dispute ended up like this.
“A fight is a fight, but you can talk a fight out... you don’t have to go to weapons,” Michael’s sister told 19 News.
Both brothers now could face several years in prison.
