Car crashes into Cleveland funeral home (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj | October 27, 2019 at 11:56 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 12:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News arrived on scene at the Corrigan Funeral Home on Lorain Avenue just as a car was being towed away after crashing into the building around 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

The car appeared to have slammed into the front entrance of the funeral home.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were in the car or the funeral home at the time of the crash, or if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

