Cleveland man convicted of felonious assault for throwing hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee
By Julia Tullos | October 28, 2019 at 11:27 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 11:27 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded guilty Monday to throwing hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee this past February.

Joseph Deluca was in the drive-thru of the restaurant at 3211 Clark Ave. on Feb. 19, when he was handed a tray with two large cups of hot coffee.

The employee asked to see his receipt, because she noticed he had only ordered one, and Deluca got out of his car and threw both cups of coffee in her face.

Deluca then drove away and was tracked down by Cleveland police later that day.

The employee, who doesn’t want her name to be released, suffered burn marks on her neck and shoulder.

She was treated and released from MetroHealth Hospital and the owners of the restaurant picked her up and bought her dinner.

Deluca will be sentenced on Dec. 3.

