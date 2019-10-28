Cleveland Police issue missing person report for endangered 29-year-old woman

By Randy Buffington | October 28, 2019 at 4:42 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 4:42 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have issued a missing person report for 29-year-old, Domonique Smith.

The victim who sometimes goes by ‘Nique’ was last seen by her girlfriend near East 140th Street in Cleveland, OH.

Domonique Smith, 29 (Source: Cleveland Police)

She was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 27 wearing a white t-shirt, black Adidas pants with a white stripe and a grey jacket with cotton sleeves.

Police believe she could be seen in the following areas:

  • 1819 Garfield Road
  • East Cleveland
  • Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland

Smith was reported kidnapped and is believed to be endangered.

She stands 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 160 pounds.

