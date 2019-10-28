Cleveland Police issue missing person report for endangered 29-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have issued a missing person report for 29-year-old, Domonique Smith.
The victim who sometimes goes by ‘Nique’ was last seen by her girlfriend near East 140th Street in Cleveland, OH.
She was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 27 wearing a white t-shirt, black Adidas pants with a white stripe and a grey jacket with cotton sleeves.
Police believe she could be seen in the following areas:
- 1819 Garfield Road
- East Cleveland
- Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland
Smith was reported kidnapped and is believed to be endangered.
She stands 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 160 pounds.
