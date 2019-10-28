Convicted hit-skip driver who tried to sneak through prison system loophole avoids extra jail time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It all began with a 2007 fatal hit-skip crash at East 185th and St. Clair.
Mario Redding, the driver, fled but eventually was caught and got 17 years in prison.
About 12 years in, he got an idea to get out early.
It had to do with certificates that show prisoners have completed self-improvement courses. They can help to show a prisoner is rehabilitated when they apply for early release.
In Redding’s case, he included anger management, carpentry blueprint reading and applied math.
One big problem.
“The person’s name on the certificate had retired for two years,” said assistant prosecutor Edward Bridle in court.
It was hard to miss a bit of irony when Judge Deborah Turner read one of the standard questions people convicted of crimes have to answer at sentencings. She asked if he can read and write.
“Yes ma’am. I can read and write well,” was his answer.
He sure can. Prolifically.
In all, he submitted 41 certificates. He was sentenced on only four of them.
“Although we have concerns about the reliability of some of these certificates in regards to the department of prison record keeping, Mr. Redding is taking full responsibility,” Redding’s attorney, David Grant, told the judge.
The result of his guilty plea was six months, which he has already served.
In effect, no extra time, which leaves Jeff Cook, the victim’s brother, less than fully satisfied. He’s happy with the guilty plea, but wanted additional time.
Still, he has made a difference. Because of his discovery of the scheme, there are changes in the system.
“Correct. Yeah, the state no longer issues paper certificates to the inmates. They are kept in a database when, if they are needed, the courts, the lawyer can access them,” said Cook after the sentencing.
Redding can no longer apply for early release and won’t be released till 2024.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.