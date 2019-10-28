Denver Broncos starting QB Joe Flacco will not play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that their starting quarterback will not play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Joe Flacco is dealing with a herniated disc in his neck, according to the team.
Backup quarterback Brandon Allen will take center in Flacco’s place for the Broncos.
Allen, a 2016 sixth-round NFL Draft pick, has never played in an NFL game.
The 2-6 Denver Broncos host the 2-5 Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
