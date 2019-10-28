Denver Broncos starting QB Joe Flacco will not play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Source: Michael Conroy)
By Chris Anderson | October 28, 2019 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 2:53 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that their starting quarterback will not play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Flacco is dealing with a herniated disc in his neck, according to the team.

Backup quarterback Brandon Allen will take center in Flacco’s place for the Broncos.

Allen, a 2016 sixth-round NFL Draft pick, has never played in an NFL game.

The 2-6 Denver Broncos host the 2-5 Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

