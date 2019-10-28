Fallen Conneaut Soldier’s body will be brought back to Ohio tomorrow, service Saturday

Fallen Conneaut Soldier’s body will be brought back to Ohio tomorrow, service Saturday
Fallen Conneaut Soldier’s body will be brought back to Ohio tomorrow, service Saturday (Source: WBTV)
By Randy Buffington | October 28, 2019 at 6:24 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 6:24 AM

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - Sergeant Thomas Cole Walker, 22, will be laid to rest this upcoming week. '

The soldier from Conneaut passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, in a training accident at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Sergeant Walker will return home on Tuesday evening October 29, to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Click here for more details

A procession will be brought back to Conneaut, via Rt. 90 to Rt. 7 and then east on Main Street to the Marcy Funeral Home.

Friends and family are asked to line the streets at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.