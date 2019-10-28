Fallen Conneaut Soldier’s body will be brought back to Ohio tomorrow, service Saturday

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - Sergeant Thomas Cole Walker, 22, will be laid to rest this upcoming week. '
The soldier from Conneaut passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, in a training accident at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
Sergeant Walker will return home on Tuesday evening October 29, to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
A procession will be brought back to Conneaut, via Rt. 90 to Rt. 7 and then east on Main Street to the Marcy Funeral Home.
Friends and family are asked to line the streets at 10 a.m.
