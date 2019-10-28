Feasibility study for Cleveland to Chicago Hyperloop set to be released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The idea of a 28 minute Hyperloop ride from Cleveland to Chicago is about to take the next step when portions of the feasibility study are released in a public meeting on Nov. 18, at the Cuyhaoga Community College.
The feasibility study could reveal some details like cost, route and potential impacts to areas the tube type train would travel through.
The eventual goal is to make this the first Hyperloop system in the county, eventually connecting what’s being called the Great Lakes Megaregion, with communities like Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Toronto.
According to Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), who is partnering with the European based company Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT), the full feasibility report will be released later this year.
The project has a new website that can be seen here.
Hyperloop Public Meeting:
Nov. 18, 2019,
6:00 p.m.
Cuyahoga County Community College – Jerry Sue Thornton Center,
Metro Campus (Ford Room)
2500 East 22nd Street, Cleveland, Ohio.
