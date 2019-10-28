Female driver hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 28-year-old woman hit two pedestrians late Friday evening.
One of the victims, a 59-year-old man, died from his injuries at Akron City Hospital.
The second victim, a 54-year-old man, is in serious condition at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
According to Akron police, the woman was driving eastbound on E. Tallmadge Avenue at 11:45 p.m., when the two men stepped into the vehicle’s path.
The driver was not injured.
Police said the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
No names are being released at this time.
