Female driver hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1

Female driver hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1
(Source: Gray News)
By Julia Tullos | October 28, 2019 at 1:49 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 1:49 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 28-year-old woman hit two pedestrians late Friday evening.

One of the victims, a 59-year-old man, died from his injuries at Akron City Hospital.

The second victim, a 54-year-old man, is in serious condition at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

According to Akron police, the woman was driving eastbound on E. Tallmadge Avenue at 11:45 p.m., when the two men stepped into the vehicle’s path.

The driver was not injured.

Police said the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

No names are being released at this time.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.