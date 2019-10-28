Former Sherwin-Williams CEO and visionary Jack Breen passes away at 85

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John “Jack” Breen, the former CEO and chairman of Sherwin-Williams, passed away Monday at the age of 85.
During his 20-year tenure, revenues rose from $1.1 billion to more than $5 billion, and the number of Sherwin-Williams stores grew from 1,400 to 2,396.
“Jack is credited with saving the Company from the many difficult financial challenges he inherited after being named only the seventh CEO in Sherwin-Williams history. He was instrumental in returning the Company back to its roots of providing unmatched products and services to customers...” Sherwin-Williams’ CEO, John G. Morikis, said in a prepared statement.
Breen remained a member of the Sherwin-Williams Board of Directors until his retirement in April 2005.
