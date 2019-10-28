Fugitive accused of fatally shooting sister caught by US Marshals, Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for allegedly killing his sister was caught by federal and local authorities.
The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to 19 News reporter Hannah Catlett that 32-year-old Antonio Swanson was taken into custody on Monday with assistance from Cleveland police.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Swanson was tracked down to a house on Crestwood Avenue near East 110th Street. He was arrested without incident.
According to investigators, Swanson fatally shot his sister Willnita Hill on Oct. 23 in the area of East 109th Street and Mount Carmel Road.
An initial court appearance has not yet been provided.
