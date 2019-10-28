Garth Brooks takes ‘Dive Bar Tour’ stop to Rootstown on Monday

Garth Brooks takes ‘Dive Bar Tour’ stop to Rootstown on Monday
Garth Brooks performs at Joe's in Chicago, Monday, July 15, 2019, on the first stop of his Dive Bar tour. Garth has partnered with Seagram's 7 Crown to secure 700,000 pledges to #JoinThePact, a pledge to never drive impaired. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) (Source: Rob Grabowski)
By Chris Anderson | October 28, 2019 at 10:56 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 10:56 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks will perform at a Rootstown-area dive bar on Monday night.

Brooks is visiting Portage County’s Dusty Armadillo for the fifth stop of his “Dive Bar” concert tour.

“We spent a lot of time in this state because it was our No. 1 fan club state,” Brooks previously said while announcing the stop in Ohio.

The only way for fans to attend the show is to win tickets through a local country music radio station. No tickets will be available for sale at the door.

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Garth Brooks Dive Bar Need to know info! You must have won tickets through your country radio station to attend, no...

Posted by Dusty Armadillo on Monday, October 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.