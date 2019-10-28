Garth Brooks takes ‘Dive Bar Tour’ stop to Rootstown on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks will perform at a Rootstown-area dive bar on Monday night.
Brooks is visiting Portage County’s Dusty Armadillo for the fifth stop of his “Dive Bar” concert tour.
“We spent a lot of time in this state because it was our No. 1 fan club state,” Brooks previously said while announcing the stop in Ohio.
The only way for fans to attend the show is to win tickets through a local country music radio station. No tickets will be available for sale at the door.
The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
