Holiday pop-up bar, Lake Effects, returning in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second annual time, holiday spirit and spirits will be served up once again at the Lake Effects Holiday Pop-Up Cocktail Bar in the Schofield Building.
Lake Effects is scheduled to open for the first time this season on Nov. 29 and close on Dec. 31.
It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until last call. On Sundays the hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Parker’s Downtown, which is in the Schofield Building, will provide beer, wine and cocktails.
The location at East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue has remained mostly empty since the pop-up bar was there last season. For a few days there was an MLB All-Star Game pop-up in the space.
Last year the bar boasted nostalgic Christmas themes. (See the gallery below.)
