How to look for registered sex offenders on your trick-or-treat route in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Before heading out with your ghosts and goblins for trick-or-treating, have you looked up to see if there are sex offenders living in your neighborhood.
Offenders, by law, must report to local sheriff departments where they live, and in turn the sheriff departments have interactive maps to show where offenders claim they live.
By putting in your address, you not only find out where each offender lives, but also their name, picture and the crime for which they were convicted.
At random we selected the 800 block of Bertha Avenue in Akron and found there are four offenders who live in about a 10 block radius.
The four offenders had been convicted of everything from rape, promoting prostitution and sexual battery.
Here are links to Northeast Ohio Sheriff Departments to look up offenders in your area:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.