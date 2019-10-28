JACK Casino real estate in Cleveland selling for $843M, but what does it mean for gamblers?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -JACK Entertainment announced Monday morning that it has entered into what’s called a leaseback sale with with VICI Properties (VICI), a real estate investment trust company.
The price tag for the downtown Cleveland JACK Casino and the JACK Thistledown Racino properties is reported at $843 million.
VICI will only buy the properties and JACK Entertainment will then lease it back from them.
JACK Entertainment will stay on as the casino operator and will own all of the property inside the casinos.
"JACK Entertainment looks forward to continuing to operate JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino,” said Mark Dunkeson, Chief Executive Officer of JACK Entertainment. “The combined efforts of our gaming properties together with the other Cleveland assets operated by our sister companies including the Cavs, Avenue Shops at Tower City and the May Company Building, have created a strong connection to the city and allows us to remain heavily committed to the Cleveland area.
Dunkeson said JACK will also continue to make investments into the two casinos, which has spent $700 million since opening in 2012.
All of the JACK rewards programs will remain exactly the same since they will continue as the operator.
The sale of the properties must be approved by regulators, which could happen as soon as early 2020.
