CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is east of our area this morning. This is allowing a south wind at 5 to 15 mph to be with us. A mostly sunny sky is in the forecast today. Temperatures will be able to warm well in the 60′s this afternoon. A nice looking day indeed. I went with a clear sky tonight. We fall back into the 40′s overnight. I have us around 70 degrees for a high tomorrow.